The Congress has promised to implement MSP for various crops if INDIA bloc wins the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The development came even as members of over 200 farmer unions began a Delhi Chalo agitation to press their demands. The protesters have called for several changes including the enactment of a law guaranteeing minimum support price for crops.