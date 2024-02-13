The Congress has promised to implement MSP for various crops if INDIA bloc wins the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The development came even as members of over 200 farmer unions began a Delhi Chalo agitation to press their demands. The protesters have called for several changes including the enactment of a law guaranteeing minimum support price for crops. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Farmer brothers, today is a historic day! Congress has decided to give legal guarantee of MSP to every farmer on crops as per Swaminathan Commission. This step will change the lives of 15 crore farmer families by ensuring their prosperity. This is the first guarantee of Congress on the path of justice," tweeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

