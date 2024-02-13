Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Farmers protest: Congress promises MSP for various crops if INDIA bloc wins Lok Sabha elections

Farmers protest: Congress promises MSP for various crops if INDIA bloc wins Lok Sabha elections

Livemint

Congress promises MSP implementation for crops if INDIA bloc wins Lok Sabha elections; farmers begin Delhi Chalo agitation.

Farmers in large numbers stage a 'Delhi Chalo' protest march at the Shambhu border on Tuesday.

The Congress has promised to implement MSP for various crops if INDIA bloc wins the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The development came even as members of over 200 farmer unions began a Delhi Chalo agitation to press their demands. The protesters have called for several changes including the enactment of a law guaranteeing minimum support price for crops.

“Farmer brothers, today is a historic day! Congress has decided to give legal guarantee of MSP to every farmer on crops as per Swaminathan Commission. This step will change the lives of 15 crore farmer families by ensuring their prosperity. This is the first guarantee of Congress on the path of justice," tweeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

More to come…

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.