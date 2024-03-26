Congress vs BJP battle seems over for Scindias: Gwalior royal family goes back to their saffron roots
The Scindias have been moving seamlessly between parties in different elections on their home turf.
The Scindias, the influential members of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior, have moved effortlessly between different political parties when it comes to fighting electoral battles on their home turf and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will carry forward this tradition when he files his nomination as the BJP candidate from the Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh.