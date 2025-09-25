BJP vs Congress over Shah Rukh Khan's National Award: Raj Purohit says past govts overlooked SRK; Bhai Jagtap hits back

Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Raj Purohit has sparked a controversy by saying that previous Congress governments had not given any awards to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and that his party judged the actor purely on merit.

The BJP has never judged the actor on the basis of his religion, instead recognising his talent and performances, Purohit told PTI Videos.

The saffron party believes in unity, meritocracy and capability, he said.

The comments came after Shah Rukh Khan was awarded the National Award for best actor for his role in ‘Jawan’, an honour he shared with ‘12th Fail’ star Vikrant Massey.

BJP remembers SRK because

of elections, says Congress In turn, the Opposition claimed the government only thought of honouring the actor with a national award for the first time in 11 years because of the forthcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

Bhai Jagtap, a Congress leader from Mumbai and a Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council, accused the ruling BJP of politicising the national awards for electoral gain.

"You did not give him a national award in these eleven years. Why suddenly now? Is it because of Bihar elections or Maharashtra (local body) elections?" said Jagtap, speaking to PTI Videos.

Khan is a cultural asset for the country, he said, adding that the timing and political narrative around the award were questionable.

The BJP first polarised society and "silenced" the Muslims, but suddenly remembered Shah Rukh Khan because of the coming Bihar assembly elections, the Congress legislator said.

"The only motive behind honouring Shah Rukh Khan is elections," Jagtap asserted.

On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu honoured Shah Rukh with the National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi.

Dressed in a black suit, Shah Rukh looked extremely happy at the prestigious 71st National Film Awards Ceremony.

The National Film Award winners were announced in August. After the announcement, the actor took to social media to share an emotional video of gratitude for his fans, team, family, and colleagues.

"Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry. Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today...," he said.