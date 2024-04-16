Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jammu & Kashmir's former CM. says Congress indirectly supporting BJP in the Lok Sabha polls 2024
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad accuses Congress of indirectly supporting BJP in upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He highlights poverty, unemployment, and inflation, as major concerns for all political parties.
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad believes that Congress is “allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)" and it wants the saffron party to win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting on April 19.