Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad accuses Congress of indirectly supporting BJP in upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He highlights poverty, unemployment, and inflation, as major concerns for all political parties.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad believes that Congress is “allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)" and it wants the saffron party to win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting on April 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Around 23 leaders were earlier fighting for a change in Congress. But the top leadership did not listen. When issues were raised, they replied they were talking in the BJP's language. Sometimes I feel like Congress itself want the BJP to win. I doubt that it (Congress) is allied with the BJP," Azad told news agency ANI.

He stated the poverty, unemployment, and inflation are the key issues for all political parties. "Whichever party comes to power, the biggest issue for them to solve is poverty, unemployment, and reducing inflation," the DPAP chief said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Azad slammed all political parties and separatists for spoiling Kashmir. “Around one lakh people have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir due to these politicians. All leaders left the valley and settled outside after lighting fire in Kashmir," he said.

He asserted that people should remember the developmental works took place during his tenure as the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.

Voting is scheduled on April 19 in Udhampur, April 26 in Jammu, May 7 in Anantnag-Rajouri, May 13 in Srinagar, and May 20 in Baramulla. This is the first election after the Supreme Court's judgment last year which upheld the Parliament's decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two union territories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Previously, there were six seats for Jammu and Kashmir including Ladakh. However, Ladakh does not have a Lok Sabha constituency after the abrogation of Article 370.

The apex court has also directed the Election Commission of India to hold the next assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30, 2024.

(With ANI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!