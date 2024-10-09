‘Congress wants to keep Hindu society on fire’: PM Modi after virtually launching Maharashtra projects

In Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Dividing the Hindu society and making it their winning formula is the basis of Congress's politics.”

Livemint
Updated9 Oct 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Maharashtra news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple developmental projects in Maharashtra, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.
Maharashtra news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple developmental projects in Maharashtra, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted the Congress on Wednesday, accusing the grand-old party of dividing Hindus to "make political gains". He was speaking after virtually laying the foundation stone of various development projects in Maharashtra worth over 7600 crore on Wednesday.

PM Modi said the Congress fights elections "completely on communal and casteist lines". He added, "Dividing the Hindu society and making it their winning formula is the basis of Congress's politics." 

"The Congress wants to keep the Hindu society on fire by any means so that it can continue to make political gains out of it. Wherever elections are held in India, Congress applies this formula," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister said, "The policy of the Congress is to make one caste of Hindus fight against another caste. The Congress knows that the more Hindus get divided, the more it will benefit."

PM Modi also accused the Congress of "suppressing the Indian tradition of 'Sarvajan Hitaye - Sarvajan Sukhaye'" and the "Sanatan tradition".

‘Vote for Mahayuti’

PM Modi further lauded the BJP's historic win in the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024. "The results of Haryana and J&K elections were declared...After completing two terms, getting elected for the third term in Haryana is historic," he said.

Urging people to vote for the Mahayuti alliance (BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena) in Maharashtra in the upcoming assembly polls, PM Modi said, “The Congress is bent on destroying the country. We all have to be aware and cautious. I am sure that the people of Maharashtra will give a befitting reply to all these forces bent on destroying the society.”

“The people of Maharashtra have to unite and vote for the BJP-Mahayuti government so that the development of the state and the country can be ensured...,” PM Modi said.

"The BJP has won Haryana assembly polls…in Maharashtra, we have to get a bigger victory," PM Modi said. The BJP won 48 of the total 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly elections. The Congress won 37 seats. 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNews‘Congress wants to keep Hindu society on fire’: PM Modi after virtually launching Maharashtra projects

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.35
    03:05 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    164.75
    03:05 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.21%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.70
    03:05 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    1.9 (1.5%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    221.95
    03:05 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.55 (-0.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,001.00
    02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    454 (8.18%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    986.65
    02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    56.85 (6.11%)

    Cipla share price

    1,684.75
    02:57 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    44.15 (2.69%)

    Infosys share price

    1,959.80
    02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    11.3 (0.58%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra share price

    55.01
    02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -2 (-3.51%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    9.21
    02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.29 (-3.05%)

    Au Small Finance Bank share price

    706.00
    02:57 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -21.15 (-2.91%)

    ITC share price

    493.65
    02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -14.25 (-2.81%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price

    141.65
    02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    11.2 (8.59%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,001.00
    02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    454 (8.18%)

    RITES share price

    324.45
    02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    23.85 (7.93%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    986.65
    02:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    56.85 (6.11%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.000.00
      Chennai
      77,461.000.00
      Delhi
      77,613.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.