In Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Dividing the Hindu society and making it their winning formula is the basis of Congress's politics.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted the Congress on Wednesday, accusing the grand-old party of dividing Hindus to "make political gains". He was speaking after virtually laying the foundation stone of various development projects in Maharashtra worth over ₹7600 crore on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi said the Congress fights elections "completely on communal and casteist lines". He added, "Dividing the Hindu society and making it their winning formula is the basis of Congress's politics."

"The Congress wants to keep the Hindu society on fire by any means so that it can continue to make political gains out of it. Wherever elections are held in India, Congress applies this formula," PM Modi added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister said, "The policy of the Congress is to make one caste of Hindus fight against another caste. The Congress knows that the more Hindus get divided, the more it will benefit."

PM Modi also accused the Congress of "suppressing the Indian tradition of 'Sarvajan Hitaye - Sarvajan Sukhaye'" and the "Sanatan tradition".

‘Vote for Mahayuti’ PM Modi further lauded the BJP's historic win in the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024. "The results of Haryana and J&K elections were declared...After completing two terms, getting elected for the third term in Haryana is historic," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Urging people to vote for the Mahayuti alliance (BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena) in Maharashtra in the upcoming assembly polls, PM Modi said, “The Congress is bent on destroying the country. We all have to be aware and cautious. I am sure that the people of Maharashtra will give a befitting reply to all these forces bent on destroying the society."

“The people of Maharashtra have to unite and vote for the BJP-Mahayuti government so that the development of the state and the country can be ensured...," PM Modi said.