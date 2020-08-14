Congress wins confidence vote in Rajasthan Assembly

NEW DELHI : Ending over a month long of political uncertainty, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot led Congress government won the trust vote in the legislative assembly on Friday. The confidence motion was moved by the Congress party itself and voice passed via voice vote overseen by Speaker C P Joshi.

The development on Friday is significant as it caps three weeks of rebellion by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot led 18 MLAs which had threatened the stability of the state government. Both Pilot and Gehlot reiterated that the party was together to work for the people of the state and blamed opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state for meddling in internal matters of Congress.

“Nothing they said had any basis, their allegations were a face saver. Either they do not know about actions of some leaders in their party or if they knew it is more problematic. Now that we are together, they have got a reality check," Gehlot said in the house minutes before the trust vote was brought in. Taking a swipe at BJP, he said efforts were made to topple government in Madhya Pradesh during the coronavirus pandemic.

The confidence motion on Friday was moved by state’s parliamentary affair minister Shanti Dhariwal. Earlier the BJP too had said that it will move a no-confidence motion against the government but government’s motion got accepted.

“Since the government has been formed. One state president worked for 6 years to build the party…suddenly he is disliked. Till you do not remove the glasses of party’s vision, you will not be able to see the reality," Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajasthan leader of opposition said in the assembly. “You used words against him (referring to Pilot), we did not ask you to do it? Did the BJP ask you?" he added.

After speculations over his seat, Pilot in his address in the assembly on Friday said that he was the ‘strongest warrior’ in the Congress party. “Prior to my seat being changed, I was part of the government. Today I thought why the Speaker and chief whip have given me a seat here? Then I realised this is a border - on one side is the ruling party and on the other is the opposition. Who is sent to the border? The strongest warrior is," Pilot said

Soon after the confidence motion was passed, the assembly was adjourned till 21 August. After Friday’s developments, MLAs of Congress party who were with Gehlot since the beginning are now going to leave the resort in which they were stationed for more than a month now. However, an official announcement over what the resolution roadmap over demands made by the rebel MLAs as promised earlier are yet to be made. After the fall of party led government in Madhya Pradesh less than five months ago, Congress’ top leadership will breath a sigh of relief for now.

