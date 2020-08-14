Congress wins confidence vote in Rajasthan Assembly

Soon after the confidence motion was passed, the assembly was adjourned till 21 August. After Friday’s developments, MLAs of Congress party who were with Gehlot since the beginning are now going to leave the resort in which they were stationed for more than a month now. However, an official announcement over what the resolution roadmap over demands made by the rebel MLAs as promised earlier are yet to be made. After the fall of party led government in Madhya Pradesh less than five months ago, Congress’ top leadership will breath a sigh of relief for now.