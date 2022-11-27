Congress won't shy from taking ‘tough decisions’: Ramesh on Ashok-Pilot tussle

Congress won't shy from taking ‘tough decisions’: Ramesh on Ashok-Pilot tussle1 min read . 06:30 PM IST
- The communication in-charge also said the the Chief Minister of Rajasthan should not have used certain words in the interview
As the Congress government in Rajasthan seems divided with senior leaders publicly criticizing each other, the head of the media wing of Congress Jairam Ramesh affirmed on Sunday that if needed, the party will not shy away from taking “tough decisions" to strengthen its organization in the state.
During the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ event of Rahul Gandhi in Indore, Jairam Ramesh stressed that for Congress its organization in Rajasthan is most important. The comments came as, on Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called another senior leader of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot a ‘gaddar’ and said that the high command will not make someone the Chief Minister who betrayed the party.
Sachin Pilot was also swift to react by claiming that using such derogatory words is not part of his upbringing and that the Chief Minister should focus on Gujarat elections and work towards strengthening the hand of Rahul Gandhi who is on a nationwide ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’
"The organization is most important for us. On the issue of Rajasthan, we will decide on a solution that will strengthen our organization. For this, if we have to take tough decisions, we will take them. If a compromise has to be made (between the factions of Gehlot and Pilot), then it will be done," Ramesh said when asked about the recent remarks on the Congress leaders.
Ramesh added that the Congress party is deliberating on a proper solution to the political problems in Rajasthan.
While emphasizing that the party needs both Gehlot and Pilot, Ramesh said, "I cannot fix any time frame for this solution. Only the Congress leadership will decide the time frame for it," he said.
The communication in-charge also said the Chief Minister of Rajasthan should not have used certain words in the interview with the news channel NDTV.
The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is currently in Madhya Pradesh and will enter Rajasthan on 4 December. Ramesh also commented on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) promise the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in its manifesto for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.
"The debate on the UCC should continue inside and outside Parliament. But, the BJP deliberately raises divisive issues during elections to polarise votes. They (BJP) will forget the issue after the elections," he claimed.
With inputs from PTI