Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a Lok Sabha election rally in Phubani, Odisha on Saturday. During the campaign rally, PM Modi said, "Congress won't win even 50 seats, will not get opposition party status after polls".

(More details awaited)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!