Congress worker Himani Narwal ‘murder’: Party members may be involved, mother makes SHOCKING claim

Congress worker Himani Narwal's mother said on Sunday that some people in the party might be involved in the "murder" of her daughter.

“My daughter sacrificed a lot for the Congress and party members used to visit our home. Some people in the party might be involved in the murder, as they may have felt threatened by Himani’s rising political career,” the victim’s mother, Savita, said.

Also Read | Who was Himani Narwal? Congress worker who gained fame during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Narwal's brother Jatin also alleged that the perpetrator “could be someone from the Congress party, maybe someone envied her for climbing up so quickly.”

Savita said her daughter Himani Narwal “was very close to Asha Hooda [wife of Bhupinder Singh Hooda].” Narwal's brother Jatin said, “...She had undertaken padayatra with Rahul Gandhi...”

‘Himani Narwal murder’ The body of Himani Narwal was found in a big blue suitcase near the Sampla bus stand in Rohtak, Haryana, on Friday, following which the information regarding this was provided to the Sampla police station.

Himani Narwal’s brother said the suitcase in which the body was found is “from our own home.”

Congress leader Srinivas BV alleged Himani “was brutally murdered by strangulation.” She was wearing a scarf and her hand's had mehndi designs on them.

Savita, the mother of the deceased Congress worker, recalled her last conversation with Narwal. She said, “I was with her till 4 pm on 27th February. She told me that she left for Delhi at 4 pm and got a bus from Delhi bypass. I spoke with her again that night. She told me that there is an event of Hooda sahab the next day and that she won't be able to speak. She said that she would call me up once she is free. I waited the entire day but when I called her up in the night, her number was switched off...When I called her up next morning, it was switched on twice before switching off again...I then received a call from PS at 3 pm.”

'Election, party claimed my daughter's life' Savita, the mother of deceased Himani Narwal, earlier told news agency ANI, “...Election and party claimed my daughter's life. She made some enemies due to that.”

“These [perpetrators] could be even from the party, they could be her friends too...,” the mother said.

“After election, she [Himani Narwal] had become a little disillusioned with the party. She said that she wanted a job and that she didn't want to work much for the party...She was associated with Congress for the past 10 years. She had also agreed to get married. She was pursuing LL.B...,” she told ANI.

Narwal's mother said she won't perform her last rites until her daughter gets justice.

‘Administration is not cooperating’ Narwal’s brother Jatin said, “I feel that the administration is not cooperating. Had they been cooperating, the perpetrators would have been nabbed by now...Nobody from Congress has met us yet...Only two women from the Congress came to meet us...”

“We called up Asha Hooda (wife of Bhupinder Singh Hooda) but she did not receive our phone call,” Jatin said.

Narwal's mother also said, “I had called up Asha Hooda in the morning but my phone call was not received.”

