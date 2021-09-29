Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Politics >News >Congress workers protest outside Kapil Sibal's house with 'Get Well Soon' posters

Congress workers protest outside Kapil Sibal's house with 'Get Well Soon' posters

Kapil Sibal.
2 min read . 09:21 PM IST Livemint

  • With 'Get Well Soon' posters and raising slogans against Sibal, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) workers protested outside his house, saying they were 'hurt' by his remarks

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal came under attacks on Wednesday after he raised questions over the functioning of the Congress. The Congress party workers also protested outside his house in the national capital.

With 'Get Well Soon' posters and raising slogans against Sibal, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) workers protested outside his house, saying they were "hurt" by his remarks.

Workers of the Youth Congress also raised slogans like “Leave the party! Come to your senses!" and “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad!"

In the wake of several Congress leaders quitting the party and its Punjab unit in turmoil, Sibal demanded that an immediate meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) be convened and wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president.

Sibal, a member of the 'Group of 23' which last year had written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, said at a press conference that the grouping is "not a Jee Huzur 23" and will continue to put forth the views and will continue to repeat the demands.

"The workers went there on their own accord as they felt hurt by Sibal's remarks. They just expressed their disappointment over the remarks," a senior DPCC functionary told PTI.

Several leaders hit out at Sibal for what they said was questioning the leadership from which he had earlier "benefitted".

Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V said on Twitter, "Listen 'Ji-Huzoor' :- The 'President' and 'Leadership' of the party are the same, who always ensured your entry in Parliament, made you a 'minister' during the good times of the party, when in opposition, ensured your entry into Rajya Sabha, always rewarded with responsibilities in good and bad times. And when the 'time' came for struggle, then..."

Congress general secretary Ajay Maken and Chhattisgarh minister T S Singhdeo also hit out at Sibal for his comments.

