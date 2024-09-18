Congress protest, file complaint over BJP leaders’ ’No 1 terrorist’, ’cut tongue’ remark against Rahul Gandhi

In a complaint, Congress leader Ajay Maken said Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu had called Rahul Gandhi the “number one terrorist of the country” while speaking publicly to media on September 15.

Livemint
Updated18 Sep 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrives at Delhi airport, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrives at Delhi airport, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.(PTI)

Members of the Indian Youth Congress and other Congress workers held protests against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over their statement against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

In videos shared by news agency ANI, people could be seen holding Congress' flag, standing on barricades and raising slogans in Delhi.

'Congress files complaint'

In a complaint, Congress leader Ajay Maken said Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu had called Rahul Gandhi the "number one terrorist of the country" while speaking publicly to media on September 15.

Also Read | ‘Control such leaders…’: Kharge writes to PM over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

"Mr. Bittu deliberately made statement to provoke public hatred and outrage against Mr. Gandhi, with the aim to incite violence and breach of peace. The said statement was widely publicized on TV channels and social media," Maken said.

Similarly, UP minister Raghuraj Singh had "also publicly said that Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi is the ‘number one terrorist of India’," Maken said in the complaint.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi ‘No.1 terrorist’, not an Indian, says Union minister Ravneet Bittu

The Congress leader added that Sanjay Gaikwad, an MLA the Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena had publicly announced a bounty of 11 lakh "for anyone who will cut the tongue of Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi".

Maken also claimed that BJP Leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah had on September 11 openly issued "assassination threat against Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi, wherein he said that “Rahul Gandhi baaz aaja, nahi toh aane wale time mein tera bhi wohi haal hoga jo teri dadi ka haal hua”, [you better behave, or you will meet the same fate as your grandmother]” (assassinated like former PM Indira Gandhi).

Also Read | Shiv Sena MLA announces reward of ₹11 lakh to ’chop Rahul Gandhi’s tongue’

What did MK Stalin say

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is also a leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), expressed shock over "media reports of a BJP leader’s threat that Rahul Gandhi 'will meet the same fate as his grandmother,' and a Shinde Sena MLA’s bounty for cutting his tongue, along with other intimidating threats.”

Stalin posted on X, “My brother Rahul Gandhi’s charisma and growing public support have clearly unsettled many, leading to such vile acts of intimidation.”

“The Union government must act swiftly to ensure protection for the Leader of the Opposition and reaffirm that intimidation and violence have no place in our democracy,” he said.

The DMK is an ally of the Congress and part of the opposition's INDIA bloc.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsCongress protest, file complaint over BJP leaders’ ’No 1 terrorist’, ’cut tongue’ remark against Rahul Gandhi

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    212.10
    01:37 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    4.35 (2.09%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    131.10
    01:37 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -1.95 (-1.47%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    168.05
    01:37 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.5 (-1.47%)

    Tata Steel

    149.80
    01:37 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -3 (-1.96%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HEG

    2,311.40
    01:35 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    199.9 (9.47%)

    Graphite India

    579.15
    01:35 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    44.15 (8.25%)

    Alkyl Amines Chemicals

    2,382.00
    01:35 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    166 (7.49%)

    Torrent Power

    1,904.95
    01:35 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    125 (7.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,100.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,130.00-150.00
      Delhi
      73,510.00180.00
      Kolkata
      73,540.00250.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue