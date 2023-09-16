The Congress party held its first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday in Hyderabad, since after rejigging the core committee and its the working committee members. The CWC meeting adopted several resolutions during the meeting.

This includes a condolence resolution for the ones who lost their lives in the Himachal Pradesh natural disasters, and the ones who lost their lives in the Manipur violence.

The CWC also "wholeheartedly" welcomed the continuing consolidation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) claiming it has already rattled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and general secretaries KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, among others, were present at the meeting.

Here are the top 10 points from CWC resolutions

-One of the resolution urged all democratic forces to condemn and resist Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's ‘assault’ on the Constitution of India. In their first meeting, CWC noted that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government has practically destroyed principles and practices of cooperative federalism.

-The CWC pledged to restore “a nation of which every Indian, irrespective of caste or religion, rich or poor, young or old, can be proud".

-In a resolution adopted at its first meeting after being reconstituted, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) also called for the conducting of a caste census. “The prime minister's so-called Rozgar Melas are a hoax to cover up the abject failure to create, as promised, two crore jobs a year. The failure to conduct the decennial Census, due in 2021, is a national and an international shame" the resolution read

-The Congress called for increasing the existing upper limit of reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBCs. "The CWC also calls for increasing the existing upper limit of reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBCs," the resolution said.

-The Congress demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill be passed during the upcoming special session of Parliament

-The Congress on Saturday resolved to make the INDIA bloc an "ideological and electoral success" to free the country from "divisive politics" and ensure that people get a government that is sensitive and accountable.

-CWC expressed grave concern at the "increasing unemployment and continuous rise in prices, especially of essential commodities". "The prime minister's so-called Rozgar melas are a hoax to cover up the abject failure to create, as promised, two crore jobs a year," the resolution said.

-CWC passed a condolence resolution and expressed grief to the people of Himachal Pradesh which suffered massive destruction due to the recurrent landslides and heavy rainfall adding that the centre should provide financial assistance to the state to rebuild its infrastructure which got damaged in the state

-A condolence resolution was also passed in the Congress Working Committee on the Manipur violence. "Congress Working Committee expresses its profound sense of loss and anguish at the ongoing situation of ethnic violence in Manipur. The people of Manipur have witnessed extreme devastation and are facing innumerable hardships. More than 200 lives have been lost, over 500 injured and more than 5000 houses gutted in arson-related incidents. A staggering number of over 60,000 people are displaced and continue to live in dire conditions in relief camps across the state," the resolution read.

-The Congress also noted that the chief election commissioner and election commissioners' appointment bill will severely compromise the independence of the poll panel to conduct free and fair elections.