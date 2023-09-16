CWC meet: Congress resolves to free India from ‘divisive politics’. Top Points2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 10:47 PM IST
Congress holds CWC meeting, adopts resolutions on various issues including Constitution, unemployment, and natural disasters.
The Congress party held its first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday in Hyderabad, since after rejigging the core committee and its the working committee members. The CWC meeting adopted several resolutions during the meeting.
