Members of the Congress Working Committee have passed a resolution calling for Rahul Gandhi to be appointed as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha. The unanimous request came days after the senior politician won the Wayanad and Raebareli seats and

“All participants unanimously passed the resolution that Rahul Gandhi should take the position of leader of opposition in the parliament. Rahul ji is the best person to lead this campaign inside the Parliament," KC Venugopal told the media.

"We are working on why we got fewer seats in some states. Their claim of 'Congress mukt' has failed and the country has now become 'Congress yukt' again," added Congress leader Ajay Rai.

The nomination will be put before a meeting of the 232 lawmakers belonging to a Congress-led opposition alliance later on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)

