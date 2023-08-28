Congress party’s national youth president Srinivas BV on Monday said that they have found the old cooking gas cylinder that Union minister Smriti Irani used to carry in 2013-14, which they bought it for ₹21,000 and it will be gifted back to her.

“Irani is making a lot of statements these days, I want to tell her that the old gas cylinder she used to carry in 2013-2014, we found out that cylinder and bought it for ₹21,000. We will gift it to her," Srinivas said.

He made the comment while talking to media persons in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district on Monday.

“They (BJP) forgot what they used to say about the then Manmohan Singh government, he was making them recall. They had said inflation was made dayan (witch). The BJP leaders are doing the work of making the same inflation sit in the bedroom by making it a darling. Why?" said the Congress leader.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was wasting its time in Madhya Pradesh and they were going to wash out from here in the upcoming assembly polls, Srinivas claimed.

The assembly elections in the state are slated to be held later this year.

“BJP is wasting its time in MP. They are going to get clear from here. In this 50 per cent commission government, 35 per cent commission is being transferred to Delhi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh is getting the remaining 15 per cent," the Congress youth leader alleged.

When asked BJP is claiming Rahul Gandhi will never become the prime minister, Srinivas said that Rahul Gandhi would become prime minister in 2024.

On BJP’s remarks over Rahul Gandhi spreading kerosene, Srinivas said that they (BJP) say anything in the name of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to please PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from ANI)