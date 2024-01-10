Congress-AAP seat-sharing talks: Key discussions likely on Jan 12, says DPCC chief Arvinder Singh Lovely
Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely rebuffs media reports, says key discussions on seat-sharing between his party and Aam Aadmi Party are yet to take place
Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on December 10 said key discussions on seat-sharing between his party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to fight together in the upcoming general elections will take place in their next meeting, which is expected to be held on January 12, news agency PTI reported.