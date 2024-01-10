Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on December 10 said key discussions on seat-sharing between his party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to fight together in the upcoming general elections will take place in their next meeting, which is expected to be held on January 12, news agency PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi Congress president said no discussion on seat-sharing took place in the first meeting held on January 8.

Also Read | 'Will regret if …': BJP reacts to Cong leaders rejecting Ram Mandir invitation "No discussion on seat-sharing has taken place yet. Media reports stating that the AAP offered three seats to the Congress are incorrect. The meeting held on December 8 was the first time we came together for a discussion and various strategies to fight the elections were discussed," PTI quoted Lovely as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Seat-sharing will most likely be discussed in the next meeting," he added.

Also Read | Sena vs Sena: Maharashtra Speaker Narwekar rules in favour of Shinde faction Meanwhile, Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has rejected the media reports of his party offering three seats to the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The speculation is "nowhere near truth", Bharadwaj said.

"All speculation appearing in the media is nowhere near truth. Our discussions are going in a very positive manner and efforts are on to make the alliance strong," the Delhi minister, who was also present at the alliance meeting on January 8 at Congress leader Mukul Wasnik's residence, said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Will Elon Musk attend Vibrant Gujarat? Here's what GDIC MD Rahul Gupta said The Aam Aadmi Party has maintained its stand on contesting in an alliance with the Congress in five states, including Punjab, and the discussion has so far been positive, the party's Delhi convener Gopal Rai said.

"Alliance talks have begun between the two parties. We kept our stand on contesting in an alliance in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Goa and Gujarat. Till now, there have been positive discussions," Rai said.

