Bhupesh Baghel says ‘PM Modi is a liar’ over ‘inheritance tax’ row: Indira Gandhi donated all her property…
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel calls PM Modi a liar, criticizes his lack of historical knowledge and achievements. Baghel expresses optimism about voter turnout despite high temperatures in Chhattisgarh.
Amid the ‘inheritance tax’ row, Bhupesh Baghel, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, on Friday labelled PM Narendra Modi as ‘liar’ and said he has no idea about history.
