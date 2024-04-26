Amid the ‘ inheritance tax ’ row, Bhupesh Baghel , former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, on Friday labelled PM Narendra Modi as ‘liar’ and said he has no idea about history.

"PM Modi is a liar. He has no knowledge of history or the rules. Indira Gandhi donated all her property to the government in 1970. She also donated Anand Bhavan. And even after this, he's still lying. He hasn't done anything in 10 years except spread slogans, and since he can't get votes based on his achievements, all he can do is criticize Congress. What else does he (PM Modi) have besides that?" Baghel said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi had seized upon Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on inheritance tax to step up the ruling BJP's attack on the issue of "wealth redistribution".

In Chhattisgarh, Rajnandgaon sees a fierce battle between Baghel and BJP's Santosh Pandey. Baghel, known as "Kaka," represents Congress.

The other constituencies that vote today in Chhattisgarh are Mahasamund, and Kanker.

BJP's Roop Kumari Chaudhary contests Mahasamund against Congress' Tamradhwaj Sahu. Kanker witnesses BJP's Bhojraj Nag against Congress' Biresh Thakur.

Bhupesh Baghel, on Friday visited several polling booths, and expressed optimism about the voter turnout despite the soaring temperatures.

"There are long queues at the polling booth, and so far, 30-35% voting has occurred in Nangao, with even higher turnout in Maulamanpur and other places. So, there's great enthusiasm among the people, along with a lot of heat. Because of this, people have come out early since morning," Baghel said.

Baghel also appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise "Everyone must come out of their homes, reach the polling center, and exercise their right to vote. Vote to save the Constitution and to preserve democracy."

(With inputs from ANI)

