Consensus eludes WTO ahead of ministerial

India, along with the G-33 grouping and African nations, had last week proposed several options towards a permanent solution for public stockholding of foodgrains that would give them the flexibility to hand out higher farm support. India has proposed the calculation of subsidies in a more relevant and acceptable way that is fair and would give a level-playing field to developing countries. It has also opposed the proposal that would restrict its ability to put export restrictions on food purchased for humanitarian purposes by the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) as it will restrict its policy space to deal with domestic food security concerns. India also wants WTO to allow exports of foodgrains from public stocks for global food aid and for humanitarian purposes, especially on a government-to-government basis.