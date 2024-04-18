'Conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal by…': Delhi Minister Atishi slams BJP, says ED ‘lied in court’
ED accuses Kejriwal of deliberately consuming sugary items to create medical emergency for court sympathy, while AAP leader Atishi alleges BJP-ED conspiracy to harm his health.
Senior AAP leader Atishi has accused the BJP and Enforcement Directorate of conspiring to ‘kill’ Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The assertion came mere hours after the ED told a local court that the lawmaker was eating food items replete with sugar to secure medical bail. Atishi however insisted that the probe agency had lied in court.