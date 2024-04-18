Senior AAP leader Atishi has accused the BJP and Enforcement Directorate of conspiring to ‘kill’ Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The assertion came mere hours after the ED told a local court that the lawmaker was eating food items replete with sugar to secure medical bail. Atishi however insisted that the probe agency had lied in court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“ED lied in court about Arvind Kejriwal having tea with sugar, eating sweets in jail. He is using artificial sweetener. The BJP trying to harm his health through ED. There is a conspiracy to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by stopping supply of home-cooked food to him in jail," she said.

A court had earlier permitted Kejriwal to have home cooked meals, bottled water and a supply of toffees in case his blood sugar levels dropped abruptly. He had also been provided with medical equipment to monitor his health. The Delhi CM withdrew his court application seeking virtual consultation with his doctor thrice a week for monitoring his blood sugar level and other vitals on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: 'Arvind Kejriwal deliberately eating mangoes, sweets in jail to raise blood sugar level, create ground for bail': ED Atishi said that Kejriwal was consuming 54 units of insulin on a daily basis to keep his sugar levels in check. She accused the BJP of working through the ED to “deteriorate the health of Arvind Kejriwal and try to stop his home-made food."

“This many units of insulin are taken by those who have severe diabetes. What food you eat, and which exercise you do, all are necessary for a diabetic patient. That's the reason the court has allowed him to have home-made food," the Delhi Minister asserted.

"Kejriwal is consciously consuming items like tea with sugar, mango, banana, sweets (1 or 2 pieces), poori, aaloo sabji, etc. on regular basis, despite being a patient of diabetes mellitus type 2 and knowing very well that consumption of such items results in increase in blood sugar. This is being done to create a medical emergency to obtain sympathetic treatment from the court of law on medical grounds," the Enforcement Directorate had told the Delhi court earlier in the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

