Bharatiya Janata Party member of parliament (MP) from Karnataka, Anant Kumar Hegde has said that the Indian constitution needs to be changed ‘to save our religion’ and the only way BJP can do it is if the party can win over 400 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Hegde also urged voters to vote for the BJP to achive the number.

“You all must help BJP to win over 400 seats. Why does the BJP need 400+ seats? Congress leaders in the past made changes to the constitution in a way that doesn’t put Hinduism in front. We need to change it and save our religion. We already have a two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, and we do not have that in Rajya Sabha to amend the constitution. 400+ numbers will help us achieve that," Hegde said, as reported by HT.

Further, crunching numbers, Hegde also reasoned that apart from Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, they need two-thirds majority even in the state.

“We need a two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and even in the state. All hurdles to rewrite the constitution will then go away and help us to put Hinduism in the forefront," he added.

Earlier, several opposition parties, including Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and TMC’s Mamta Banerjee, had cited that the BJP-led government would try to change the constitution.

Can BJP win 400 seats?

As a part of their poll campaign, the BJP is claiming, ‘ab ki bar, NDA sarkar, 400 paar..’, but opinion polls predict that the party will witness a landslide victory, it is unlikely to hit the 400 seat target.

As per the TN-ETG Research survey, the NDA is likely to win 358-398 seats, while I.N.D.I.A might gain about 110 to 130.

The report further cites, YSRCP is hopeful for 21-22, BJD about 10-11 and others will be around 11-15.

Another poll shows, that apart from winning it large, the BJP is likely to crush Congress and regional parties - TMC, AAP and others in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As per the prediction, BJP is likely to win about 333 to 363 alone, while Congress would win about 28 to 48

(With inputs from agencies)

