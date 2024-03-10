Constitution should be changed to save Hinduism…: BJP's Anant Hegde on how this can happen after Lok Sabha polls 2024
Earlier, several opposition parties, including Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and TMC’s Mamata Banerjee, had claimed that the BJP-led government would try to change the constitution.
Bharatiya Janata Party member of parliament (MP) from Karnataka, Anant Kumar Hegde has said that the Indian constitution needs to be changed ‘to save our religion’ and the only way BJP can do it is if the party can win over 400 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.