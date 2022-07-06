One of the biggest threats to markets fails a basic sanity check. The threat is that households are the most depressed they have been since the University of Michigan began its long-running Consumer Sentiment index in the 1950s. When consumers are worried about their finances and the economy, the danger is a self-fulfilling cut in spending that brings on a recession.

The sanity check: Really? Worse than when lines of cars waited for hours for fuel in a deep recession in 1974, if it was even available? Worse than when unemployment was almost double the current level and inflation in double digits in 1980, with interest rates at 14.5%? Worse than after the 9/11 attacks, or when the global banking system was on the brink of failure in 2008? Come on.

There is good news and bad news. The good news is that consumers don’t seem to be slashing spending in line with what they tell the Michigan statisticians. The bad news is that it might be on the way.

Consumer confidence is an important input to economic models as a forecasting tool for consumption, the largest sector of the economy. It is even more important right now because one of the big hopes for avoiding recession is that households use excess savings to maintain spending.

The other long-running consumer survey, from the Conference Board, asks slightly different questions and passes the basic sanity check. Its present situation index shows consumer confidence is higher than all bar a few boom periods in the past, consistent with the data on consumer spending—just off an all-time high reached in April, adjusted for inflation—and with superlow unemployment.

The danger comes from its expectations index, which is plunging. It is now at levels reached in several past recessions. It is all very well having a job and a solid income now, but if you’re worried about the future, you’re probably not going to go out and splurge your rainy-day money on a new sofa, car or holiday.

A super-basic alternative measure of unhappiness is the Misery Index, the simple sum of the unemployment rate and inflation. Unemployment hits those out of work and adds to the worries of those in work. But high inflation hits even those with secure jobs.

Rising consumer concerns are bad enough in normal times. They are a particular concern now because of the hopes resting on the huge pile of savings built up during the pandemic. If consumers refuse to eat into them, the only way spending can keep up with inflation is if pay rises by more, something which could reduce profits or create an inflationary spiral. Neither of those is good for stocks.

If the consumer sentiment measures are accurate, they promise a nasty feedback loop. The consumer mood is strongly influenced by moves in stocks. Indeed, about half the six-month change in the Conference Board’s expectations index can be explained by the change in the S&P 500. As shares fall, sentiment drops, threatening to reduce spending, hit corporate earnings and so lead shares to fall again.

The self-fulfilling nature of bad consumer expectations is akin to talking ourselves into a recession.

Still, it is far from clear that consumers are good at predicting their own future spending. There is a link to future purchases of expensive items like cars and washing machines. But the move in the stock market over the past six months is a stronger predictor of broader household spending a year out than the consumer expectations index.

Unhappy consumers choosing to save rather than spend are the biggest risk to the economy. Unfortunately, the measures we have don’t give a great snapshot of how bad things really are today, or how bad they are likely to become. The only sure thing is that the mood is souring.