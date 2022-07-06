Consumers say 2022 is the worst economy ever3 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 04:44 PM IST
Surely they are wrong. It isn’t that bad, but measures of consumer sentiment clearly point to troubles ahead.
Surely they are wrong. It isn’t that bad, but measures of consumer sentiment clearly point to troubles ahead.
One of the biggest threats to markets fails a basic sanity check. The threat is that households are the most depressed they have been since the University of Michigan began its long-running Consumer Sentiment index in the 1950s. When consumers are worried about their finances and the economy, the danger is a self-fulfilling cut in spending that brings on a recession.