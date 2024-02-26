 'Consumption rose 2.5x while poverty declined': PM Modi hails ‘unprecedented’ development in past 10 years | Mint
'Consumption rose 2.5x while poverty declined': PM Modi hails ‘unprecedented’ development in past 10 years

 Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted a 2.5x increase in consumption and a decline in poverty to its lowest level in India during his tenure. He criticized predecessors for doubting Indian abilities and commended the unprecedented scale of current developmental projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there was a time in the country when Indians were labelled as 'lazy' individuals who were 'running away from the hard work' from the Red Fort. (ANI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there was a time in the country when Indians were labelled as 'lazy' individuals who were 'running away from the hard work' from the Red Fort. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that consumption rose by 2.5x during his tenure while poverty in India declined to its lowest level. The senior politician also lashed out at his predecessors for failing to “trust abilities of Indians" and hailed the “unprecedented" scale at which the country was now working. Modi highlighted several developmental initiatives executed by the BJP-led government and revealed that he had reviewed projects worth 17 lakh crore in the past 10 years — many of which had been pending for decades.

Published: 26 Feb 2024, 09:26 PM IST
