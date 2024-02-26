Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that consumption rose by 2.5x during his tenure while poverty in India declined to its lowest level. The senior politician also lashed out at his predecessors for failing to “trust abilities of Indians" and hailed the “unprecedented" scale at which the country was now working. Modi highlighted several developmental initiatives executed by the BJP-led government and revealed that he had reviewed projects worth ₹17 lakh crore in the past 10 years — many of which had been pending for decades.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!