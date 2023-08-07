Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration after the Upper House, which was adjourned earlier in the pre-lunch session, reassembled at 2 pm.

In the discussion, Congress member Abhishek Manu Singhvi opposed the legislation saying it is a "retrogressive bill" that is "completely unconstitutional". He also said it is a "frontal assault on the people of Delhi and violates federalism". Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi lashed out at the central government while opposing the bill.

Talking about the bill, he described Home Minister Amit Shah as the super boss and said that all the final decisions have to be taken by him.

Singhvi said that after 1992 why no other government has brought such a bill. The BJP also remained at the center and no one overruled the decision of the constitutional bench in this way, including the Congress.

Why didn't any government make two bureaucrats more powerful than the Chief Minister. Why didn't any government make LG the super CM.

This government and this bill have done all this which has never been done before.Because this is their nature.

Unable to digest the electoral defeat, they are trying to control the elected government by any means. This bill is unconstitutional. This is going to suppress the voice of the people of Delhi. It violates assembly based democracy.

Singhvi said that this bill creates Civil Services Authority. It gives authority to every officer. LG will do this work and will become secretary in someone else's government.

All the vigilance authorities will come to this authority for suggestion. Its purpose is to create an atmosphere of fear.There are three people in this authority.

The National Capital Civil Services Authority will consists of the chief minister, chief secretary and the principal home secretary of Delhi.

The bill empowers the Authority to make recommendations to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) regarding transfers and postings of officials and disciplinary matters.

The bill also empowers the LG to exercise his sole discretion on several matters including those recommended by the National Capital Civil Services Authority, and the summoning, prorogation and dissolution of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

*With inputs from agencies