comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 15:58:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.8 -0.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.85 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 609.55 -0.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.85 -0.02%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,392.75 1.04%
Business News/ Politics / News/  ‘Control Freak Sarkar..’: What Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi said during Delhi Services Bill discussion
Back

Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration after the Upper House, which was adjourned earlier in the pre-lunch session, reassembled at 2 pm.

In the discussion, Congress member Abhishek Manu Singhvi opposed the legislation saying it is a "retrogressive bill" that is "completely unconstitutional". He also said it is a "frontal assault on the people of Delhi and violates federalism".

Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi lashed out at the central government while opposing the bill.

Talking about the bill, he described Home Minister Amit Shah as the super boss and said that all the final decisions have to be taken by him.

Singhvi said that after 1992 why no other government has brought such a bill. The BJP also remained at the center and no one overruled the decision of the constitutional bench in this way, including the Congress.

ALSO READ: Delhi Ordinance Bill LIVE

Why didn't any government make two bureaucrats more powerful than the Chief Minister. Why didn't any government make LG the super CM.

This government and this bill have done all this which has never been done before.Because this is their nature.

Unable to digest the electoral defeat, they are trying to control the elected government by any means. This bill is unconstitutional. This is going to suppress the voice of the people of Delhi. It violates assembly based democracy.

Singhvi said that this bill creates Civil Services Authority. It gives authority to every officer. LG will do this work and will become secretary in someone else's government.

All the vigilance authorities will come to this authority for suggestion. Its purpose is to create an atmosphere of fear.There are three people in this authority.

The National Capital Civil Services Authority will consists of the chief minister, chief secretary and the principal home secretary of Delhi.

The bill empowers the Authority to make recommendations to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) regarding transfers and postings of officials and disciplinary matters.

The bill also empowers the LG to exercise his sole discretion on several matters including those recommended by the National Capital Civil Services Authority, and the summoning, prorogation and dissolution of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

*With inputs from agencies

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 06:26 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout