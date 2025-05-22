Convicted Indonesian military general set to get key finance ministry post

By Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia

Advertisement

JAKARTA, May 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia is expected to appoint a military officer - once found guilty of kidnapping rights activists - to a top finance ministry post, two sources said, underlining the military's growing role in governing the world's third largest democracy.

The appointment, expected to be formalised by the finance minister on Friday, is the most prominent civilian post given to a military officer since the government in March gave legal cover to such postings, which rights groups fear could take Indonesia back towards authoritarian rule.

Lieutenant General Djaka Budhi Utama, who was a member of the army's special forces in the 1990s when they were commanded by President Prabowo Subianto, is expected to head the customs and excise unit of the revenue department, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Advertisement

The sources asked not to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media on the issue.

The president's office did not respond to multiple requests for comment, nor did a military spokesperson. The finance ministry declined to comment.

Past local media reports say that Utama and several members of the special forces' "Rose Team" were found guilty of kidnapping and forcefully disappearing rights activists in the 1990s during the rule of Suharto, the general turned authoritarian president who was overthrown in 1998.

Utama was sentenced in 1999 to one year and four months in jail after a military trial, according to local media reports, but it is unclear if he served any time in prison. He remained in the military despite the conviction.

Advertisement

"This is a rollback of Indonesia's democratic reform," Amnesty International Indonesia's Usman Hamid told Reuters, also pointing out that, even under the new law, military personnel posted in several civilian positions, including under the finance ministry, had to retire first.

Utama remains in active service.

"This is clear evidence of ignorance towards the victims' rights," said Ardi Manto Adiputra from rights group Imparsial. Utama has also held posts in other ministries, but those were related to security, unlike his expected finance ministry posting.

"To lead the customs unit, it should be someone who understands the complexity of customs issues," Jahen Rezki, an economist at University of Indonesia, said, questioning the appointment.

Prabowo, who took office last October, was dismissed from the military following allegations of human rights abuses - though there were no formal charges. (Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Gibran Peshimam and Kate Mayberry)