COP26 leaders agree to end deforestation by 2030

A G-20 meeting of the world’s biggest economies over the weekend failed to narrow a divide between rich countries such as the U.S. and members of the European Union, which have asked heavier polluting countries, such as China and India, to accelerate their emissions cutting pledges. One of the Glasgow climate summit’s main objectives is to solidify the 2015 Paris agreement, which called on countries to commit to emissions cuts that scientists hope will keep global warming limited to 2 degrees Celsius, and ideally closer to 1.5 degrees, above preindustrial-era temperatures.

