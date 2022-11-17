COP27 talks weigh who should pay for climate damage to poor countries7 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 06:48 PM IST
Proposal suggests that wealthy countries pay developing ones for some of the damage from extreme weather
Negotiators at the United Nations climate summit are working out the details of a proposal for wealthy countries to pay developing ones for some of the damage from extreme weather that scientists say is associated with global warming.