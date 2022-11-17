COP27 talks weigh who should pay for climate damage to poor countries

Climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of droughts, heat waves and other extreme weather events in many regions of the world, according to the U.N.’s latest climate science report. But how much any one event can be attributed to global warming isn’t clear-cut. Liane Schalatek, from the Heinrich Böll Stiftung, a German political foundation, co-author of a recent report on how loss-and-damage financing could work, said that criteria to trigger a payout could be based on the scale of the disaster, such as the percentage loss of gross domestic product, or, for a larger country, at least one million people affected.