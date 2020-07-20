Coronavirus cannot be controlled by 'jugaad', says BSP chief Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati today criticised the Uttar Pradesh government and the Central government for their Covid-19 response. The BSP supremo said that coronavirus cannot be controlled by "jugaad" but by making a "proper arrangement."

"It is a matter of concern how COVID-19 pandemic is unfolding in Uttar Pardesh, which has the largest pool of poor and backward people in the country. The state and central government must take notice of this situation. Coronavirus cannot be controlled by jugaad but by making a proper arrangement," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

आबादी के हिसाब से देश के सबसे बड़े राज्य गरीब व पिछड़े यूपी में कोरोना की महामारी जिस प्रकार से विकराल रूप धारण कर रही है वह गंभीर चिन्ता की बात है। राज्य व केन्द्र सरकार को भी इस बारे में विशेष सचेत होने की जरूरत है। यह जुगाड़ से नहीं बल्कि उचित व्यवस्था से नियंत्रित हो सकता है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 20, 2020

BSP chief's comment comes in the backdrop of rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. Earlier, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had attributed the surge in cases in the state to a "lack of testing" in the initial days.

The COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 49,247 on Sunday with the highest single-day jump of 2,211 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 1,146 after 38 fatalities were reported in the state, according to a statement.

In order to contain the transmission of the deadly virus, Yogi Adityanth-led Uttar Pradesh govt has implemented complete shutdown on weekends

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

