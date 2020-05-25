Coronavirus: India, Israel to join hands for boosting rapid testing

NEW DELHI : India and Israel are to join forces for research and development for rapid testing aimed at allowing life to return to normal as India approaches the end of the fourth phase of lockdown, put in place to arrest the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Discussed joint R&D for rapid diagnosis based on big data & AI technology, to enable a rapid return to routine. This is part of the vision of @IsraeliPM & @PMOIndia for wide-ranging scientific cooperation between India and Israel," said a Twitter post by the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Monday.

Few details were available immediately available but premier Indian institutions like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) are likely to partner Israel’s Directorate of R&D in the Ministry of Defence for the purpose.

“@kvijayraghavan, @DRDO_India, & @CSIR_IND held discussions with Head of Israel’s Directorate of R&D in @Israel_MOD , Dr. Dani Gold, Amb. @DrRonMalka & Amb. Sanjeev Singla @Indemtel about high-level scientific cooperation between India & Israel to address #COVID19," said another post by Israeli embassy spokeswoman Avigail Spira.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime minister Narendra Modi have spoken on the phone at least twice since early March when the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

India which went into a lockdown on 25 March, seen as one of the most stringent in the world, is set to emerge from it in a week’s time though curbs on some sectors have been lifted in steps since 21 April. This week, India began limited operations of its domestic airlines though the country has now entered the list of top 10 countries with the most covid-19 infections. India now has some 139,000 cases of infection and about 4,000 deaths.

Israel had earlier this month reported the successful development of a monoclonal antibody with the potential to “neutralize" the SARS-CoV2 virus that causes covid-19. In a statement, Israel’s defence ministry had said the country’s premier biological laboratory has completed the development phase of the covid-19 antibody. However, it did not share any scientific literature on the subject or information on an extensive evaluation in the laboratory.

