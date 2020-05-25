Coronavirus: India, Israel to join hands for boosting rapid testing

India which went into a lockdown on 25 March, seen as one of the most stringent in the world, is set to emerge from it in a week’s time though curbs on some sectors have been lifted in steps since 21 April. This week, India began limited operations of its domestic airlines though the country has now entered the list of top 10 countries with the most covid-19 infections. India now has some 139,000 cases of infection and about 4,000 deaths.