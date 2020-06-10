Coronavirus: LG orders Delhi hospitals to display availability of beds, charges

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Wednesday ordered Delhi hospitals to display the availability of covid, non-covid beds, charges for rooms or beds along with contact details on a LED board outside the hospital.

The latest order, aimed at increasing the transparency, comes after patients were reportedly denied admission in the hospitals. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced restricting the treatment of coronavirus patients in state-run hospitals only to the city dwellers. This decision was later overruled by Baijal, who said that all Indians are equal and must get the same treatment.

“Health department may kindly also be advised to ensure that data displayed on these LED boards is reconciled with the data available on the government app/portal. Further, periodic surprise checks may also be conducted by the officers deputed by Delhi Disaster Management Authority to ensure that correct data is displayed by hospitals/clinics/nursing homes concerned and no eligible/genuine patient is denied admission or overcharged," Baijal’s latest order said.

A week ago, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government launched a mobile application to give live status of the beds and ventilators available in various hospitals.

With the total number of cases increasing rapidly in Delhi, there is a shortage of hospital beds in private hospitals. According to official data, some government hospitals still continue to have some beds available. Delhi has come in the limelight after reports of several people being denied admission in hospitals began to surface.

Delhi has over 31,000 positive cases of covid-19 and over 900 people have lost their lives. According to government estimates, this number of total cases is going to rise to 1 lakh by 30 June and 5.5 lakh by 31 July. The government is planning to convert hotels, banquet halls and stadiums to meet the additional demand of beds.

