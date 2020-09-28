Rishikesh: Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti, who has tested positive for the coronavirus had been admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh for her treatment. In a tweet posted today, she said that if the AIIMS authorities allow her, then she would like to appear in the special CBI court of Lucknow on Wednesday when it is likely to pronounce the verdict in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

Rishikesh: Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti, who has tested positive for the coronavirus had been admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh for her treatment. In a tweet posted today, she said that if the AIIMS authorities allow her, then she would like to appear in the special CBI court of Lucknow on Wednesday when it is likely to pronounce the verdict in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

"I have just been admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh. There are three reasons: Dr Harshvardhan is worried for me; I got a high fever at (Sunday) night; and if I get a positive nod from the AIIMS after tests, then I would like to appear in the CBI court of Lucknow the day after tomorrow," she tweeted in Hindi.

"I have just been admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh. There are three reasons: Dr Harshvardhan is worried for me; I got a high fever at (Sunday) night; and if I get a positive nod from the AIIMS after tests, then I would like to appear in the CBI court of Lucknow the day after tomorrow," she tweeted in Hindi. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

In a series of tweets since Sunday, Bharti said that she tested positive for the COVID-19 on Sunday after returning from the Himalayas. "My relatives and well-wishers are worrying a lot about me after they got to know that I was tested positive for the coronavirus...," she said in a Hindi tweet on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a special court in Lucknow will deliver judgment on September 30 in the Babri Masjid demolition case, ruling whether BJP veterans like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were involved in razing the mosque in 1992.

Judge S K Yadav directed all 32 accused to remain present in the court on the day of the judgment. The accused include former deputy prime minister L K Advani, former Union ministers M M Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.