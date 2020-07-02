Coronavirus treatment: Delhi's plasma bank commences operations

NEW DELHI : India’s first plasma bank set up at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Delhi to help treat coronavirus patients became operational on Thursday, with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urging those who have recovered and fulfil the parameters to donate to come forward.

Over 89,000 covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital of which 27,000 are currently active. Delhi had given a go-ahead for plasma therapy to be conducted in April, and according to officials, there has been a positive response for the trial.

To be eligible to donate plasma, a person should have recovered from covid-19 for 14 days, be in the age bracket of 18-60 and weigh above 50 kgs. However, women who have given birth and people suffering from diabetes or hypertension cannot donate. The entire process of donating plasma takes up to an hour.

The state government has launched a helpline number for patients who have recovered and are willing to register as donors. “There is no weakness when you donate plasma. If you have recovered from covid-19 and are willing to donate plasma, you can call on 1031 or WhatsApp 8800007722 and register yourself. Once you do this, a doctor from Delhi government will call and check your parameters for eligibility. If one is eligible a time will be fixed. The government will provide transport or reimburse you for your travel," Kejriwal said.

“Those who want to avail plasma, the hospital will have to reach out to the bank. Individuals cannot approach the bank directly. All hospitals will be eligible to claim plasma once prescribed by a doctor. We hope that the number of deaths due to covid-19, this will help reduce," Kejriwal added.

Maharashtra has announced the largest plasma trial in certain affected districts. Other states like Kerala are considering to set up a plasma bank.

“Corona is such a disease that we need to learn from each other. It is very encouraging that other states are also taking such steps and we hope to learn from them," Kejriwal said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via