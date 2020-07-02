Coronavirus treatment: Delhi's plasma bank commences operations

The state government has launched a helpline number for patients who have recovered and are willing to register as donors. “There is no weakness when you donate plasma. If you have recovered from covid-19 and are willing to donate plasma, you can call on 1031 or WhatsApp 8800007722 and register yourself. Once you do this, a doctor from Delhi government will call and check your parameters for eligibility. If one is eligible a time will be fixed. The government will provide transport or reimburse you for your travel," Kejriwal said.