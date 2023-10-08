‘Corruption scandal going to expose Mamata Banerjee’: BJP leader after CBI search at TMC's Firhad Hakim house
CBI on Sunday carried out search operations at the residence of Kolkata Mayor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister in West Bengal Cabinet Firhad Hakim in connection with alleged irregularities in civic body recruitment.
There has been a lot of corruption in West Bengal. The government never answers to Right to Information Act notices there, said BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya while alleging of a corruption scandal linked to Mamata Banerjee's family in the state.
