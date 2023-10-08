There has been a lot of corruption in West Bengal. The government never answers to Right to Information Act notices there, said BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya while alleging of a corruption scandal linked to Mamata Banerjee's family in the state.

Shortly after the raids of the Central Bureau of Investigation at TMC leader Firhad Hakim's place, Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that significant corruption case is going to be unearthed in West Bengal that will expose Mamata Banerjee's family.

“A huge case of corruption is going to be unearthed which will expose Mamata Banerjee, who dreams of becoming the PM, and how corrupt her family is," alleged BJP's Vijayvargiya.He also said that the connection of this corruption is with Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek.

"There has been a lot of corruption there. They (WB govt) never answer the notices sent under the Right to Information Act. The connection of this corruption is with Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek," Vijayvargiya told ANI on Sunday in Indore.

His comments came after CBI carried out search operations at the residence of Kolkata Mayor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister in West Bengal Cabinet Firhad Hakim in connection with alleged irregularities in civi

CBI on Sunday carried out search operations at the residence of Kolkata Mayor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister in West Bengal Cabinet Firhad Hakim in connection with alleged irregularities in civic body recruitment.

Searches were conducted at around 12 places including Kolkata, Kanchrapara, Barrackpore, Halisahar, Dumdum, North Dum Dum, Krishnanagar, Taki and Kamarhati, officials told ANI.

CBI also conducted raids at the residence of certain individuals including public servants in the ongoing minicipal bodies recruitment investigation.

About irregularities of civic body recruitment in West Bengal

A case has been registered against the director of a private company and some other individuals after the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

According to CBI officials, all contracts pertaining to various Municipalities, District Primary School Councils and others for the recruitment of Group C and Group D employees were given to the private company.

It was also alleged that said company was entrusted with all the tasks like finalising the question papers, printing and scanning of OMR sheets and preparation of the final merit list.

There are accusations that directors of the private firm and other individuals including public servants hatched a conspiracy among themselves, reported ANI.

As per the conspiracy,illegal appointments were fixed between unmeritorious candidates and officials at several municipalities in leu of money, said CBI officials, reported ANI.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!