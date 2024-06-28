Could Democrats replace Biden as their nominee? Your questions answered.

President Biden’s performance in Thursday night’s presidential debate—in which he repeatedly appeared to lose his train of thought and sounded hoarse—has raised the question of what would happen if Biden were to step aside as the Democratic Party’s nominee.
Biden has won more than enough delegates in party primaries this year to secure the nomination, and the president would need to exit from the race for any replacement to be possible before the November general election. If he were to quit the race, it could make for a particularly dramatic Democratic National Convention in August, complete with many rounds of voting and hotel lobby politics.
What happens if Biden stays in the race?
Since Biden has enough delegates to win the nomination, if he stays in the race there is not a path for another candidate to become the Democratic nominee.
What happens if Biden drops out?
If Biden drops out of the race, the Democrats will nominate a new candidate at the Democratic National Convention, which takes place in Chicago this August.
How does that work?
All of the Biden delegates preparing to go to Chicago would become uncommitted delegates. Before the rise of primaries, this is how conventions worked: candidates had to convince delegates to vote for them. The convention could become a campaign itself, likely to draw out divisions within the Democratic Party.
The Biden delegates slated to support him in August were approved by the campaign, meaning they are likely loyal to the president. This could make them more likely to cast their vote for whichever candidate Biden supports upon stepping down.
What about Kamala Harris?
Harris doesn’t automatically become the nominee just because she’s vice president—the delegates have already been selected, so she’s on the same footing as any other person. Still, her status in the Democratic Party and White House connections could make her a viable candidate, especially if Biden gives her his endorsement.
Anyone else?
The Democratic Party has a host of political stars, including governors like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. All have been vocal supporters of Biden’s campaign.
What if Biden drops out after the convention?
Once the convention ends, for the Democrats to choose a new candidate, Democratic Party Chair Jaime Harrison would need to consult with to Democratic governors and members of Congress before filling the vacancy.
Write to Owen Tucker-Smith at Owen.Tucker-Smith@wsj.com