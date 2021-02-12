Hours after announcing his resignation in Rajya Sabha on Friday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dinesh Trivedi said that he could not sit in the Parliament as a mute spectator, as it would have been an injustice to Bengal.

"It was my inner voice. I could not have been sitting in the Parliament as a mute spectator over what is going on, especially in Bengal. There was no forum where I could have raised voice; I would have done injustice to Bengal. Ultimately, it is people who matter," Trivedi was quoted as saying by ANI.

"I am not alone if you ask the people in the party they feel the same. We had joined the party looking at Mamata Banerjee, but now it's no longer her party," he added.

Trivedi on Friday announced his resignation on the floor of the House (Rajya Sabha) citing the reason that he was unable to do anything over the violence in West Bengal.

"I am resigning from Rajya Sabha today. There is violence happening in my state. We cannot speak anything here," Trivedi said.

"Grateful to my party that they have sent me here. I'm feeling suffocated that we are not able to do anything over violence in the state. My soul tells me that if you can not do anything sitting here, then you must resign. I will continue to work for the people of West Bengal," he added.

After the proceedings of the house concluded, Trivedi said that he has always raised his voice against violence. "What I am saying today is not new," he said.

"Where should I raise my voice? Nobody has time. When the party goes into the hands of a corporate professional, he runs the party. Somebody who does not know the ABC of politics becomes our leader. What would someone do in this situation?" said the TMC MP.

He added that he is relieved and does not feel guilty after tendering his resignation.

Reacting to the resignation of Trivedi, TMC MP Sukhendu S Roy said the party will be sending another 'grassroot' worker to the upper house.

'Welcome to BJP'

After Trivedi's resignation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said that the former can join BJP if he wants.

"Not just Dinesh Trivedi ji, whoever wants to do honest work, cannot stay in Trinamool Congress. If he wants to join Bharatiya Janata Party, we will welcome him," Vijayvargiya told ANI.

Earlier several TMC leaders including Suvendu Adhikari left the TMC to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in January.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections for 294 seats are scheduled to take place this year. However, the dates of the polls have not yet been announced by the Election Commission.

With inputs from agencies.

