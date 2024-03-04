Countering Lalu Prasad jibe: Why BJP's ‘Modi ka Parivaar’ trend is déjà vu moment for Congress-led INDIA coalition
The BJP recapitulated its 2019 Lok Sabha strategy to turn Lalu Prasad Yadav's attack on its head
In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the political parties in India are putting their best foot forward, and expectedly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is taking the lead. A day after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav took a ‘family’ jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP recapitulated its 2019 Lok Sabha strategy to turn Lalu Prasad Yadav's attack on its head.