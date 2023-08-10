'Country with Manipur, will together find a solution': PM Modi speaks on 'heinous crimes' in Lok Sabha2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 07:25 PM IST
PM Modi spoke on Manipur issue in parliament after Opposition walked out. Assured punishment for miscreants causing violence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the Manipur issue in the parliament, but only after Opposition walked out from the Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was replying to the no confidence motion that was brought against his government by the Opposition INDIA bloc Congress leader and Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi.