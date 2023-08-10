Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the Manipur issue in the parliament, but only after Opposition walked out from the Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was replying to the no confidence motion that was brought against his government by the Opposition INDIA bloc Congress leader and Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi .

PM Modi started by listing the alleged developments that India has witnessed after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came into power in India. He then moved on to take several jibes at the Opposition INDIA bloc, terming them as ‘Ghamandia’.

“Ghamandia alliance wants an economy that will weaken country, pull it back by decades" PM Modi said.

The Opposition MPs staged a walk out, following which PM Modi mentioned Manipur in Lok Sabha. While replying to the no confidence motion, PM Modi assured that all the miscreants in Manipur causing violence will be punished.

“Had opposition been interested in discussing Manipur, we could have had a detailed discussion separately. Home Minister Amit Shah called opposition for discussion, he spoke on Manipur in detail on Wednesday but opposition only wants to do politics" PM Modi said.

PM Modi further assured that India is with Manipur during the time of crisis. “Heinous crimes committed against women in Manipur. Centre, state government making is making all efforts to get culprits punished. Entire country stands with women of Manipur, this House is with them too" PM Modi said.

"I want to assure people of Manipur that we will together find a solution and restore peace in state' PM Modi said.

PM Modi took a dig at the previous governments in the north eastern states and said, “Root cause of problems in northeast is Congress and its politics. They have murdered trust of people of northeast, wounds of that keep appearing from time to time. Manipur had become victim of ethnic clashes during erstwhile Congress regime".

PM Modi said his government gave priority to northeast, and cited developmental works carried out in region in last nine years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it is blessing of God that opposition have brought a no-confidence motion against his government and that NDA and BJP will come back with a grand victory, breaking all previous records in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The last two days of the motion witnessed a fierce battle between the ruling and the Opposition coalitions over the Manipur violence and other raging issues.

The no-confidence motion was defeated in the Lok Sabha by voice vote and the lower house of the parliamnet has been adjourned for the day.