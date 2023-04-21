Court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s petition to suspend conviction2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 12:19 AM IST
- Congress party to challenge decision, calls it unsustainable and erroneous
AHMEDABAD : A Surat sessions court on Thursday rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandh’s plea to suspend his conviction in a criminal defamation case for comments made four years ago on the Modi surname, dealing a blow to his hopes of quickly reversing his disqualification as a Member of Parliament (MP).
