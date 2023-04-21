Court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s petition to suspend conviction

“...the appellant was not an ordinary person and was sitting MP, connected with public life. Any word spoken by appellant would have large impact in mind of common public...Moreover, high standard of morality is expected from a person like appellant and the learned trial court had inflicted sentence which was permissible in law," said the 27-page judgment. “I am of the opinion that the appellant has not made out any case to suspend the conviction recorded against him," the judge added.

