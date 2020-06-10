NEW DELHI: In times of the covid-19 pandemic, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been increasingly toying with the idea of holding virtual rallies to adhere to social distancing, crucial to preventing the spread of the disease.

Senior party leaders feel that what began as an experiment by the BJP nearly eight years ago when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat could eventually see use of of online media to simultaneously organise rallies across polling booths in the country.

Over the last four days the party has held four virtual rallies of which three were by union home minister Amit Shah and one by union defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Shah’s Sunday address to Bihar over 3 lakh views on the party's YouTube channel. The address to West Bengal was watched by 1.5 lakh people while the Odisha rally was seen by 1.7 lakh.

The actual digital footprint is estimated to be much higher given the videos are circulated in other media.

"We had a discussion in the party that how should we reach out to people at the time of lockdown. BJP has prepared for this day for the past 10 years now. We are just leveraging technology to reach out to people," said a senior BJP leader.

The hologram technology was first used to hold public meetings during the 2012 Gujarat assembly elections. The same technology was used in 2014 general elections. Now, the social media platforms are being to broadcast such events, the leader added.

Members of BJP plan to hold at least 75 such rallies of the central leadership including party president JP Nadda, and Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh. A similar exercise will undertaken for state-level leaderships as well.

"Holding these virtual rallies is not very difficult we just need a camera which can be connected with internet and use different social media platforms to reach out to people. With the use of one laptop and giant LED screen, similar rallies can be conducted in all the polling booths of the state," a BJP leader added.

Political analysts believe that although virtual rallies may not have the same groundswell, they serve an important purpose: to keep cadres involved and energised.

"Digital political rallies are still a novelty. Almost like spectator-less sports. They will take getting used to. The good thing though about the BJP’s digital cranking up of the system is also diversion of minds ... over the past 3 months, it was all about corona, deaths, migrants, job losses, faltering economy ... the rallies will serve up a different agenda - of politics, vote banks and most importantly winning," said Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Mogae Media, a Mumbai- based marketing and communication agency.

Saumya Tewari contributed to the story.

