New Delhi: Expressing hope that the Election Commission (EC) would decide an "appropriate time" amid the COVID-19 crisis , Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Sunday said that the current situation in Bihar is not conducive for Assembly elections.

In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Singh believes that the safety of people should be given paramount importance. Slamming the state government, he added that while testing for the novel coronavirus has increased in the state, it should be raised even further.

"The safety of a person and society is the topmost important. The current situation in Bihar and the rest of the country is pathetic. In Bihar every third family has COVID-19 case," he said while speaking to ANI.

Bihar has reported 79,720 coronavirus cases so far, as per the state health department's update on Sunday.

Observing the COVID-19 situation in the state, Singh said, "I support BJP leaders who say that the situation in Bihar is quite alarming due to coronavirus. In the Bihar BJP office, 100 were tested of whom 75 were found positive. It even reached the Governor's house."

"So many doctors have died due to COVID-19. The government has not provided them enough kits because of which they do not go to check any patients. While tests have increased, it should be done at a larger scale," he further said.

The EC will decide on elections at an "appropriate time" while taking everything into consideration, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated