NEW DELHI : Amid a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered for an immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for the new ICU beds being added in the national capital this week, an official said on Tuesday.

He said the move will allow immediate operationalisation of the new ICU beds.

He said the move will allow immediate operationalisation of the new ICU beds.

A total of 1,200 BiPAP machines will be procured immediately from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the official said.

On Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain attributed the high COVID-19 death rate in the city to the pollution caused by stubble-burning and said he expects a downtrend in the next two-three weeks.

The city recorded 4,454 fresh COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 11.94 per cent on Monday, while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 8,512 in the city.

Following Kejriwal's directions, 411 ICU beds have been added for COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the national capital in the last five days.This includes beds in several private hospitals. "As many as 29 beds were added on November 17, 100 beds on November 18, 76 beds on November 19 and 206 beds were added November 21," Delhi government said on November 21.

Kejriwal on November 18 said that steps had been taken to provide around 1,400 more ICU beds in the national capital.The Delhi government also directed 42 private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of their total ICU/HDU bed capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients with immediate effect.