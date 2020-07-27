New Delhi: There is a significant improvement in the coronavirus situation in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference today. Delhi's recovery rate is at 88 per cent and only nine per cent are still infected, said the CM. "There is an improvement in the COVID situation in Delhi. The Delhi model is being discussed in India and abroad. Today the recovery rate in Delhi is 88 per cent, only 9 per cent of the people are ill now and 2-3 per cent of the people have died. There is a decline in the number of deaths as well," the Chief Minister said at a press conference.

दिल्ली के सभी 2 करोड़ लोगों से मेरी अपील है - आपने अपनी मेहनत, सूझबूझ और सावधानी से दिल्ली में करोना पर क़ाबू पाया। आज आपके “दिल्ली मॉडल की सब तरफ़ चर्चा है। अब हमें दिल्ली की अर्थव्यवस्था भी ठीक करनी है। आइये, अब हम सब लोग मिलके दिल्ली की अर्थव्यवस्था को पटरी पर लाते हैं — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 27, 2020

The Delhi Chief Minister said that currently there are 15,500 beds for COVID-19 patients in the national capital while there are just 2,800 patients admitted, meaning there are close to 12,500 beds lying vacant in the Union Territory (UT).

He, however, appealed to the people to continue using masks and also abide by other safety guidelines for prevention.

"There was no need to impose a second lockdown in Delhi, unlike the condition in other states where two-days, three-day lockdown have been put in place. This is a matter of satisfaction," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, with a record single-day jump of 49,931 coronavirus cases, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 14,35,453 today, according to the Union Health Ministry data. This is the fifth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.





